About the lawsuit against the county over its voting machines, I congratulate the editor of The World for posting his correction on the front page of Tuesday’s paper. I was concerned about the article in question, and he has set it straight.
There is a nationwide effort to bring suspicion on our elections, to assert without proof that they are corrupt. The purpose is to make it easy for the loser in an election to claim to be the winner. We’ve seen it a lot in recent years. I believe that this nationwide effort, in essence an effort to weaken or destroy our democracy, is alive and well in Coos County. Be alert.
