A recent medical emergency taught me the importance of being a good patient. I was amazed to also learn how rare we are. By simply treating the trained medical staff at Bay Area Hospital with respect and paying attention to their advice, I was praised as remarkable. It's a sad situation when that is not normal patient behavior.
These professionals have only the patients' benefit in mind and do everything they can to care for them. Yet most patients take the anger about their health conditions out on the ones who are only there to help. It's wise to understand that being a good patient means getting better quicker.
I made many friends with BAH staff, and they deserve praise for helping me recover quickly. Although I neglected to remember everyone's name, I thank them all. My gratitude to: Dr. Spencer and his excellent ER team; day 1 thru 7: Justin, Lora, Karissa, Victoria, Jason, Mary, Michael, Josh, Khoa, Allie, Mae and Dr. Atluri; day 8 thru day 10: Brenda, Brianna, Shawn, Lowell, Cathy, Serenia, Amy and Amber.
Ginney Etherton
Bandon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In