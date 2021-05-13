We write this letter of support for Barbara (Barb) Taylor in her re-election to Bay Area Hospital District position 4.
Barb joined our Friends of Shore Acres Board in 1996. She brought her financial skills as an experienced CPA, working with a wide variety of clients.
Through these years Barb has helped the Friends with solid advice and invaluable leadership that has been the cornerstone of our success.
We believe Barb is an integral asset to the Bay Area Hospital Board in fiscal and institutional issues because she is an accomplished and focused person.
David and Shirley Bridgham
Founding board members
Friends of Shore Acres, Inc.
