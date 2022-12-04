In response to Perry Holman,
Postmarking mail is done to certify that the USPS has received, accepted custody of, a mailed article. Pre-payed postage permits come in all sorts of categories and the USPS has regulations concerning those.
While it is true that most bulk-mailed prepaid items do not get postmarked, that is NOT TRUE for postage paid ballot return envelopes. They get postmarked, on the day they are mailed if that mailing is done prior to the local collection time, exactly as if postage stamped. Ballot returns are easy to identify and sort.
Ballots are received for 15 days after the cutoff because mail is mail and does not necessarily ALWAYS get where it's going in an orderly fashion. Regardless of WHEN it is received, the postmark IS the deciding factor in whether or not it gets included.
There are, always, a known number of mail-in ballots for any given election in any given district. No one can add to that number and not be noticed.
Every single point you seem to want to be true or somehow relevant, is not.
Dave Reynolds
Bandon
