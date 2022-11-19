Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

This letter is in response to “We need Help,” written in response to the Coos Forest Protective Association’s dead wrong decision to provide the homeless people with propane cook stoves. To be used in forests surrounding and interwoven with Coos County residents.

The district manager of the Coos FPA is Michael Robison. Direct concerns to his desk. I point this out since there will be private property loss and it saves time when we’re filing lawsuits, as to who is responsible.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you shopping locally on Black Friday?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments