This letter is in response to “We need Help,” written in response to the Coos Forest Protective Association’s dead wrong decision to provide the homeless people with propane cook stoves. To be used in forests surrounding and interwoven with Coos County residents.
The district manager of the Coos FPA is Michael Robison. Direct concerns to his desk. I point this out since there will be private property loss and it saves time when we’re filing lawsuits, as to who is responsible.
Michael Robison may have been out of the country when Santa Rosa burned in 2018 during the Tubbs fire. Investigators determined that PG&E was responsible. PGE is now bankrupt paying out to date: $5.36 billion in settlements. I follow this because my husband's parents' home was lost in The Tubbs fire. Michael Robison the warnings are there when one plays with fire.
Don't you know Smokey the Bear?
Let your voice be heard, Coos FPA is on Facebook and Twitter. Don't let our forests and homes be laid to waste. For something that is a political stunt. Shame on you
Michael Robison your idea is wrong, for any community. Turn in your timecard, keys and quit.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In