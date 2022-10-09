I was shocked to see in the September 30 issue of The World, what sounded like a press release from former Coos County candidates, Pamela Lewis and Diane Rich, or perhaps from their attorney. It presented detailed claims from their civil complaint, published as if it were a news story. A lot of accusations are presented as if they were proven facts. But there was absolutely no information from the other side. And the timing of this filing and story, so close to the mailing of our midterm election ballots, is highly suspicious.  

However, the court’s job is to listen to BOTH sides under oath, and determine, if the plaintiffs have proven their claims with compelling evidence. In the meantime, it looks like this story is trying to manipulate public opinion to undermine our faith in our local elections.  

