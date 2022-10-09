I was shocked to see in the September 30 issue of The World, what sounded like a press release from former Coos County candidates, Pamela Lewis and Diane Rich, or perhaps from their attorney. It presented detailed claims from their civil complaint, published as if it were a news story. A lot of accusations are presented as if they were proven facts. But there was absolutely no information from the other side. And the timing of this filing and story, so close to the mailing of our midterm election ballots, is highly suspicious.
However, the court’s job is to listen to BOTH sides under oath, and determine, if the plaintiffs have proven their claims with compelling evidence. In the meantime, it looks like this story is trying to manipulate public opinion to undermine our faith in our local elections.
Sounds like another example of the national campaign to undermine democracy in so many ways, such as limiting voting rights, placing Trump loyalists in state and local positions to manipulate elections, accusing “stolen election” when their candidates don’t win, and brutally attacking the defenders of our Capitol and elected representatives in an attempt to overturn the election.
I don’t claim to know the facts in this Coos County case. But I do know that over 60 court cases brought by former President Trump and his election-denier-enablers trying to overturn the 2020 election, were rejected (even by Republican and Trump-appointed judges!) as having no credible supporting evidence. But sadly, that didn’t stop his followers from believing in outlandish conspiracies and continuing to magnify his divisive lie that the 2020 election was stolen. If you actually watch the Jan. 6th Hearings, not just clips (january6th.house.gov), you hear people in-the-know, under oath, and can decide for yourself where the truth lies.
Our democracy is under attack at every level. When we vote, it is critical that we take a good look at the candidates and their backers. Are they people who will work for policies that are designed to make all our lives better and strengthen our democracy, or will they undermine these goals?
