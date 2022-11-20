Oregon voters' passage of Measure 114 gives this state gun laws that are, by American historical standards, astonishingly restrictive. The new law requires firearm training, permitting, and a gun ownership database (registration.) These things are, in fact, similar to firearm statutes in New York City. This is progressive politics at its best and most humane.
Oregonians who have tended to be on the losing side of votes like this one have talked, in the past, about seceding part of Oregon to Idaho. If that is you, please be my guest, because those would be fighting words. And contrary to what may be perceived wisdom, we liberals love a good fight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In