Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The blood of five people is on the hands of anyone who participated in the mob attack of our nation’s Capital.

The world and nation watched in horror as the symbol of our democracy was vandalized and desecrated by terrorists. Who will forget hearing the mob chant “hang Pence” our vice president? Or a capital guard trying to lure the mob away from our elected congressmen and women?

There was no thought of a “positive presence” by a mob member. Being part of the mob refutes any fantasy that participation was anything but an act of sedition. Sedition is a felony that is punishable by fines and up to 20 years in prison.

Martha Springer Gregor

North Bend

1
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments