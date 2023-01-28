Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Republican Governor of Florida, Ron de Santis, has an anti-WOKE campaign going against education in general. Unfortunately his acronym is better unraveled as “White Only Knowledge Education.”

De Santis is against any effort by Florida teachers to show, explain and explore facets of racism, including slavery in the nation’s history. He has even said that the words, slavery and black, should not be used in Florida’s schools.



