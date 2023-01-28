Republican Governor of Florida, Ron de Santis, has an anti-WOKE campaign going against education in general. Unfortunately his acronym is better unraveled as “White Only Knowledge Education.”
De Santis is against any effort by Florida teachers to show, explain and explore facets of racism, including slavery in the nation’s history. He has even said that the words, slavery and black, should not be used in Florida’s schools.
Another explanation of WOKE for de Santis is “Watch Out, Knowledge Educates.” He’s afraid of Florida kids learning about this nation’s heritage of slavery and discrimination. He is also against College Board’s new course, AP African American Studies.
I would have loved to teach this course at Marshfield High School. In AP English Literature I did use Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness” and Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” in class, but they are only two diamonds in the field of African American Studies.
It is hopeful that some courageous teacher in Coos County would take on teaching AP African American Studies when it is finally approved by College Board, most likely in 2024. We sorely need factual exploration of our nation’s history and literature different from what Republican Governor de Santis proposes.
