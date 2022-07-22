I would like to respond to the recent letter to the editor by Jerald Reese, entitled Keep bikes off our streets. Mr. Reese says that the pro-bike crowd is a ”very small, but very loud, minority of (usually insufferable) people.” Well, I am one of the pro-bike crowd. I don't know where Mr. Reese is encountering this loud, insufferable group of people. While I have seen one letter to the editor recently describing some of the advantages of getting around by bicycle and I am aware that that some cyclists have expressed opinions to some planning groups and city councils, I certainly would not describe those individuals as loud and insufferable.
Those who ride bicycles in our community should be able to do so without taking their lives in their hands. There is clearly a lack of safe bike lanes and bicycle access throughout the Coos Bay-North Bend area. In a time of record gas prices and inflation, it makes sense to encourage alternate, less expensive and environmentally responsible means of transportation. Also, the health benefits of cycling are obvious. Finally, a safe cycling environment encourages tourism which enhances the economy of our area.
