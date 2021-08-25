I write to counter comments made at a city council meeting regarding short-term rentals.
We have been hosting since 2017. We have 1,000 reviews. Since each review typically represents two guests and not everyone submits a review, it’s safe to say we have had well over a thousand visitors.
I can count on one hand the experiences we’ve had with what we call “challenging” guests. There’s never been a party, a parking issue or one single complaint from our neighbors.
I would suggest that concerns expressed in the article are overblown. Our guests are regular people, but given an opportunity to converse, they are, to a person, fascinating people, with stories to tell: A French trapeze artist; a Chinese accounting professor with her non-English-speaking husband who described life under an authoritarian government; a young Japanese woman (with limited English) who came to study at SWOCC and is now pursuing her master’s at Columbia. We had an accountant from Moscow who brought her Siberian mother to visit all national parks in the western U.S.; a man our age (70+) from Trieste, bicycling from Canada to Mexico. There have been few international guests since COVID, but our American guests have been no less interesting. We had a man who left an engineering career to become a “professional bubbler,” doing shows demonstrating the science of bubbles. We’ve had several people moving to the area needing a place while they sought permanent housing, and many “travelers” – nurses, physical and occupational therapists – no lease required and everything provided. We just had a young man, an opera singer and two sons, 8 and 3, stay for two weeks. Last year they came for one. They come here because we are affordable.
Our guests eat in local restaurants and shop in our stores. They are astounded at the beauty of our coastline and forests. I understand the need to regulate short-term rentals, but please do not regulate them out of business. They provide an affordable opportunity for people from all over the world to explore, appreciate and favorably advertise our area. And we should be welcoming them.
Kate Packard and John Anderson
North Bend
