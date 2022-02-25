For the last Month, it seems the supposed "Ukraine-Russia" crisis has dominated the U.S. news; so much so that our fearmongering about an imminent invasion even caused Ukraine to urge calm on our part. Here's an unheard perspective on Ukraine:
Ukraine has had a history of fascist, nationalist movements, such as the OUN - Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists - which formed in 1929 and targeted Poles, Jews, Russians and others. It has also had a history of being used by many other western empires as the land through which they invaded Russia, including the French, Austrian and Nazi empires.
Nationalist forces festered in Ukraine even under the Soviet Union (only because they were directly aided by the CIA) and when the counter-revolution occurred in '91, these groups were empowered. NATO always grew closer and closer to the Soviet border, a border which hadn't moved at all, however it wasn't just anti-Soviet. It was anti-Russian as well, and it continued to grow further towards Russia after '91.
In the 2000s, more right-wing groups emerged and by 2014, when the euromaidan happened, a fascist color-revolution that the U.S. not only supported but aided, Crimea voted to become part of Russia and the Donetsk and Lugansk areas of the Donbas region voted for independence. The United States continues to give aid to Ukrainian fascists like Azov Battalion and those fascists have waged war on the people in the Donbas and their activities constitute a national security threat to Russia as well. The west wants to make Ukraine part of NATO and put NATO right on Russia's border.
Now, Russia has recognized the two Donbas republics after Donbas was shelled by Ukrainian fascists, and they moved troops in to protect them. It isn't an invasion. The very people of Donbas face a grave threat from domestic fascists and western imperials in league. Russia and Donbas have the right to self-defense, NATO doesn't have the right to invasion nor interference. Why send more men to fight for the profits of the military industry? What freedom comes from fighting alongside literal neo-nazis? War is a racket.
Kamryn Stringfield
Coos Bay
