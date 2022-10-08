I had the privilege to volunteer to be an observer of our 2020 primary election in Coos County. As I sat and watched our democracy in action, I was proud to be there. The professionalism, dedication and transparency were evident for all to see, if you’d been there. I previously submitted a letter expressing my gratitude for the patriotic service of our county staff and volunteer workers to all of us.

The purpose of this Letter to the Editor is that there is reason to be wary of the motivation behind this “lawsuit” recently filed by Pam Lewis and Diane Rich. My hope is that their intent isn’t as appalling as the misrepresentation of the English language displayed in the recent article published in this newspaper without a byline. Perhaps that omission is self-serving but from my perspective on the wrestling mat, win or lose, competitors always shook hands not only with their opponent, but with their opponent’s coaches as well. They faced each other. Think about that for a moment, please.

