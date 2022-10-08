I had the privilege to volunteer to be an observer of our 2020 primary election in Coos County. As I sat and watched our democracy in action, I was proud to be there. The professionalism, dedication and transparency were evident for all to see, if you’d been there. I previously submitted a letter expressing my gratitude for the patriotic service of our county staff and volunteer workers to all of us.
The purpose of this Letter to the Editor is that there is reason to be wary of the motivation behind this “lawsuit” recently filed by Pam Lewis and Diane Rich. My hope is that their intent isn’t as appalling as the misrepresentation of the English language displayed in the recent article published in this newspaper without a byline. Perhaps that omission is self-serving but from my perspective on the wrestling mat, win or lose, competitors always shook hands not only with their opponent, but with their opponent’s coaches as well. They faced each other. Think about that for a moment, please.
I have taught English for decades. Students were required to put their names on all their writing submissions and be responsible to proof-read and edit their work for correct spellings as well as proper word usage. Yes, I am deliberately not using written language verbiage so that I may be abundantly clear to all who are reading this.
Furthermore, in my classroom, name calling was never tolerated and it is extraordinary that it is now permissible and some may say even encouraged in the political arena, on our streets and sadly within our own families and faiths.
During COVID, I did three things: Read the Ten Commandments every day, read the United States Constitution for the first time, and returned to the work force with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency to assist Coos and Curry livestock and agricultural producers and the timber and seafood industries through various programs available to survive the pandemic.
In my opinion, our world is not about self-service, but about our opportunities to be of service.
