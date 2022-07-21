Let’s celebrate Independence Day by recognizing the importance of the independent mind and the dangers of the dependent mind. We are losing our independence because we are being robbed of our ability to think clearly and independently. What a great time to introduce the book, Battle for the American Mind, by Pete Hegseth.
I appreciate his focus on the mind. I don’t believe I’ve ever heard of a book like this that actually uses the word Mind in the title.
Challenges to our independent mind include drugs, tyrannical government, indoctrination, failing schools, collectivism, progressivism, etc. According to Hegseth, “With American conservatives mostly preoccupied with defending economic freedom and military might, American progressives knew that social control was far more powerful than economic control. A project set in motion more than one hundred years ago is today leveraged through 16,000 hours of government instruction. The goal of that indoctrination? It’s not about racism, or equality, or even gender. It’s about control of thought and behavior.”
According to Hegseth, progressives diminished reason in American schools, first by removing logic and rhetoric from the curriculum. According to David Hicks, “A classical Christian education provides a model for the way the mind works. It makes the students active learners, thinkers, and articulate leaders.”
But, you say you don’t believe in God. Well life is a struggle between Good and Evil, and God and Good are the same thing. Rudyard Kipling said, “Keep your head when all around you are losing theirs and blaming it on you.” Faith, Family and Freedom must save your embattled mind as well as the country itself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In