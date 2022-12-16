I’d just like to say how saddened I am by the recent passing of Jody McCaffree. What an amazing woman! In my eyes a hero. She loved her community enough to stand up and fight for it. For well over a decade, this person selflessly devoted much of her life to defending Coos County, from the assaults of the fossil fuel industry. Thanks largely to the many years of hard work Jody invested in our behalf, we won’t have to worry about the pollution, land erosion, habitat destruction, safety risks, eminent domain, eyesore, etc. that an LNG export terminal and pipeline would have imposed on us all, to varying degrees. Not only in Coos County, but in the case of the pipeline, all the way down southwestern Oregon into California.
What amazed me about Jody was not only her devotion to her community; it was her skill at researching the reams of information needed to back up her case against LNG, and pursue it effectively. She probably knew as much about LNG, at the technical level, as many in the business. And she knew how to confront the issues it raised from the legislative and legal angles as well.
