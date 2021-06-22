The sheer hypocrisy of the North Bend City Council regarding Councilor Noordhoff’s supposed “decorum” is staggering. Not one of the five “experienced” councilors who voted to strip Councilor Noordhoff of her committee assignments has ever lifted so much as a finger over repeated, exceedingly rude and sometimes shocking outbursts by any previous council member.
“Decorum” indeed is lacking in the NB City Council chamber and that has certainly been highlighted by the unprecedented and completely uncalled for attack on one of their own. To make things worse, The World has chosen to present an entirely one-sided “hit piece” full of inaccuracies, distortions and omissions that have absolutely no place in any form of true investigative journalism.
Steve Skinner
North Bend
