I believe Stan Avery (Letters, World 9-16-22) is correct in pointing out that privilege and persecution have always existed. But it seems to me naive and demonstrably false to imply it no longer exists in America (“failure of past centuries”). I think there is a difference between indoctrination and education, and to prohibit relevant information about abuses of American privilege is detrimental to society. Students should be able to access books and media that expose these problems in our society in the hope that they can develop a better way going forward. I don’t see that as “cultivating conflict and division.” I see it as identifying problems that can be discussed and eventually corrected.
The United States of America is a nation born of immigrants on land largely taken from indigenous populations. We citizens have (or should have, after 240 plus years) an exceptional tolerance for diversity. Mr. Avery is right on target when he points to our Constitutional Republic as what draws people here from other countries. Freedom of expression should not be stifled by excluding a sensitive subject that is such an integral part of human nature.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In