Abortion is being covered in the media much more in the past week, and it again reveals the leftist, biased attitude of the press. Please pay attention to any reporting on the issue. The media will invariably refer to the people who support abortion as pro-choice, a positive sounding term that they use for themselves. You will also hear those of us who see the sanctity of life as anti-abortion, a negative sounding term (pro vs anti) that we do not use for ourselves. If the press is going to call us anti-abortion, they should be consistent and refer to the other side as anti-baby.
A woman has freedom of choice. However, she needs to make the choice before she’s pregnant. If she becomes pregnant, the issue is no longer control over her own body, but also control over a new, innocent life. We call ourselves pro-life, because we recognize that a baby in utero is a completely unique person, not a part of the mother’s body. If it were part of the mother’s body, it wouldn’t have its own heartbeat, DNA and half of the time, opposite gender of the mother. Surveys have shown that over ninety percent of women planning abortion, who see sonograms of their unborn baby, will cancel the abortion, realizing that they are carrying an actual baby.
In the very rare situation where the woman becomes pregnant because of rape or incest, the baby, doesn’t deserve to die because of the unfortunate way in which it was conceived. There are many more couples wanting to adopt babies than there are women who don’t want their babies.
The Bible is clear that God considers an unborn baby to be a person. The Bible says that the baby is more than a product of conception. He told the prophet Jeremiah that He knew him before he was formed in his mother’s womb, and set him apart to be a prophet before he was born.
If the Creator of the universe recognizes the life of an unborn child, how do we have the arrogance to contradict Him?
Bruce Tucker
Coos Bay
