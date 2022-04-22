Thank you for stating the obvious so precisely and clearly Chrystal Shoji. The only good point that I might add is that once the library is moved to Topits Park, we are going to have a flat, downtown location close to all the services that Ms Shoji mentioned. Once razed, that piece of property not suitable for a permanent structure will be available and I go along with a proposal to paint stripes on it, add some nice flush toilets and a sewer dump station, a little grassy area for dogs and a dumpster.
An ample place for the homeless on wheels to form a community neighborhood of their own. Just added to the Devereaux Center is a local but stop; there is already one at the existing library. Everyone has to be somewhere and everyone has a story. We are spending money to chase these people from one spot to another and then back again seemingly with no real purpose.
Help wanted signs everywhere and lots of people spending their time and resources trying to find a place to be instead of focusing on becoming presentable and finding a job. On behalf of these people, I thank you Mr. mayor and our city council. What a wonderful idea to move the library from downtown.
Charlotte Koepke
Coos Bay
