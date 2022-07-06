I would like to put my two cents in on the abortion issue.
In the 1950s, one of my aunts had a beautiful baby girl. But, when trying to have a second baby, the doctors discovered she was RH negative, which means she couldn’t have another live baby. The baby was dead in the womb and the state of Missouri said she couldn’t have an abortion. Can you imagine carrying a child for several months knowing that it was dead? Inhumane! Now the state of Missouri is back to outlawing abortions. I don’t know that there are any exceptions.
On the other side of the coin, I found out I am distantly related to the great American author, Jack London. His mother was with a man who got her pregnant and he wanted her to have an abortion. She refused and because of her decision, a famous author was born.
Abortion is such a thorny issue that I believe people have to make their own decisions - not the government. It’s OK for anti-abortionists to show pictures of the different stages of fetuses. That’s information we need to know. Either it’s a blob, or it has fingers and toes. Many women might not want to destroy a baby after a certain point. Nor should they be able to. But it is my profound belief that this is a matter between a woman and her God, family and physician - not the government.
I know, I know, some women have used abortion as a form of birth control. I’ve known a couple. I also had a few friends in the 60s who, with or without their mother’s knowledge, had to go to Mexico to get abortions. Some regretted it years later when they were childless. Some did not regret it because in those days, the shame of being pregnant out of wedlock was too much to bear.
And, one more thing. If a young girl is raped by her creepy brother, cousin, uncle or father, she should not have to carry what I call “devil spawn.” There’s a reason that incest is against the law. Too many birth defects can occur.
Like I say, it’s a thorny issue.
Lorraine Pool
Bandon
