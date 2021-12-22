Last week, I visited Los Angeles. L.A. County is nearly 80 percent vaccinated and most businesses require people to show proof of vaccination on entry; mask use is widespread. The result? People were eating safely in restaurants, businesses were thriving, public spaces were full of people leading their lives.
Here in Coos County, many people wear masks improperly, if at all, and fewer than 60 percent are fully vaccinated. The result? COVID numbers are soaring, people are scared to work, businesses are struggling, holiday events canceled. You do the math.
H.A. Bok
Coos Bay
