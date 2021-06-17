With great curiosity, I read your story about the need of the state to be more creative by offering cash prizes to people for getting vaccinated. Specifically, what I'm most curious about is will those who have already been vaccinated qualify for this vaccination incentive cash prize?
And then I really let out a laugh when your story suggested that since Latino, Hispanic and Indigenous people, who might be reluctant to show ID or proof of citizenship, would be offered a taco from a food truck where they get vaccinated. A shot for a taco is how Oralia Mendez put it.
Is it just me or does this really seem strange? For citizens receiving the dose, you offer large cash payments. But for the less fortunate, indigenous people you only offer a taco? I believe they have a name for that kind of conduct. Sounds very suspicious to me. Maybe that's why they call it herd immunity, because we are all just considered to be as cattle.
J. Palmer Cass
Coos Bay
