I am a candidate in the 2022 Primary Election in Coos County. I am witnessing events that appear so corrupt that I must point out what is happening.
Here is my perspective.
I ran for the position of interim county clerk. The clerk is supposed to be non-partisan. This is the most important qualification to ensure a fair election.
The position was advertised twice, so I submitted my application twice. I was not chosen. The position was given to Dede Murphy who was at that time the chair of the Democrat Party.
I believe that John Sweet approached Dede Murphy and asked her to run for the position. She did not submit her application initially, and I have a video where she announced that she was asked to run.
John Sweet and Melissa Cribbins are candidates in this election with vested interest in the outcome. They should have recused themselves from the vote for clerk. Melissa Cribbins is a lawyer, right? Why is the county attorney not stopping this?
But together, despite opposition, they appointed the Democrat Party chair as clerk.
Is it fair to allow candidates to appoint the clerk, pay her salary for the year, and falsely claim that no other candidates were qualified?
I formally protest this unfair appointment and ask for the county attorney to rescind the appointment of Dede Murphy by the commissioners with personal stake immediately.
Diane E Rich
Candidate for Coos County Clerk
