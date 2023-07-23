A letter to The World published June 27 theorized Alonzo Tucker was not “lynched” in Marshfield in 1902. The writer cites a perceived and disputed technicality to lessen the tragedy’s impact and creates a revisionist viewpoint by minimizing inconvenient truths.

Coos History Museum hopes misinformation doesn’t become an alternative version of true events. Primary sources about the tragedy uncover facts of Tucker’s murder. The Oregon Daily Journal and the New Age (Portland) and the Weekly Oregon Statesman (Salem) all headlined the word “lynch”. Tucker’s death was also described as a lynching in articles by the Morning Olympian (Olympia, WA), the Cleveland Plain Dealer, and the Times-Picayune (New Orleans, LA).

0
0
0
2
13





Online Poll

What is your favorite summer activity?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments