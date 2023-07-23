A letter to The World published June 27 theorized Alonzo Tucker was not “lynched” in Marshfield in 1902. The writer cites a perceived and disputed technicality to lessen the tragedy’s impact and creates a revisionist viewpoint by minimizing inconvenient truths.
Coos History Museum hopes misinformation doesn’t become an alternative version of true events. Primary sources about the tragedy uncover facts of Tucker’s murder. The Oregon Daily Journal and the New Age (Portland) and the Weekly Oregon Statesman (Salem) all headlined the word “lynch”. Tucker’s death was also described as a lynching in articles by the Morning Olympian (Olympia, WA), the Cleveland Plain Dealer, and the Times-Picayune (New Orleans, LA).
The term “lynching” also appeared in accounts of the Coquille City Herald which described Tucker’s escape from a group of miners who wanted “justice” for his alleged crime, his discovery the next morning under the Front Street wharf, and his bleeding wound from the armed mob’s bullet. Badly wounded but still alive, Tucker was taken to the location of the hanging. Officially, a time of death was never determined. No one was ever prosecuted.
The Encyclopedia Britannica defines lynching as “a form of violence in which a mob, under the pretext of administering justice without trial, executes a presumed offender.”
The National Museum of Peace and Justice called Tucker’s death a lynching in 2020 when representatives came to Coos Bay and collected a jar of local soil for their National Museum. The Equal Justice Initiative called it a lynching when it sponsored a National Historical Marker on the grounds of the Coos History Museum in 2021.
Taylor Stewart of the Oregon Remembrance Project often remarks: “We can’t change history, but we can change our relationship to historical events.” The CHM agrees and has hosted numerous events seeking to be a place to recognize and embrace these changes. We strive to tell Alonzo Tucker’s story so that his story doesn’t end in 1902 but continues on into the 21st century when our community uses his memory as inspiration for becoming a community more committed to the ideals of truth, justice, and reconciliation.
