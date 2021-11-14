RE: DA decries governor’s decision to commute sentences, November 5 edition. Isn’t this a just a bit of over the top sensationalizing? The list of who might be considered for commutation (not pardon) came from the Department of Corrections and everyone approved served 15 or more years of their sentence.
The prisoner does not go free, they have the opportunity to petition the State Board of Parole for a careful review of their sentence and the over 15 years of time served; which includes their efforts at rehabilitation, remorse, taking responsibility for their crime, conduct while incarcerated, work and efforts at continuing their education.
Parole hearings involve a serious review to determine if a child who committed a serious crime deserves a second chance as an adult. The other two under consideration have not been given relief and are still under review by the governor. If the DA wants an opportunity to weigh in, I think he just did.
Christine Thomas
Reedsport
