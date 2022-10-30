I have a concern about the qualifications Mr. M.A. Kinnaird to serve as Coos County Sheriff. It arises from a response he made on the League of Women Voters' website (https://vote411.org./personalized-voting-info). Here is the question he was asked and his response in its entirety:
“As sheriff, would you be obligated to enforce a law or government order you oppose or believe to be unconstitutional? Why or why not?
“M. A. Kinnaird: I don't believe I would. The constitution is the highest law of the land. If a law or government order does not meet constitutional standards it would not be legal to enforce.”
My concern is that Mr. Kinnaird is telling us that he would feel free to decide which laws he would enforce and which ones he would not. He says it would not be legal to enforce a law or government order that does not meet constitutional standards.
So if a law is passed by a duly elected majority of both Houses of the Oregon Legislature and signed by the duly elected Governor of Oregon, Mr. Kinnaird would only enforce this law if he decided it was consistent with his interpretation of the U.S. and Oregon Constitutions. He apparently thinks he gets to decide which laws are constitutional and which ones are not. But that's why we have courts. If Mr. Kinnaird wants to decide the constitutionality of our laws then he needs to go to law school and run for judge. Under our constitutional system the courts decide which laws are constitutional and must be followed. Otherwise, we don't have a constitutional system. We have anarchy. Mr. Kinnaird's views are not only erroneous, they are anti-democratic, anti-constitutional, and frankly, kind of scary.
