On Monday, well-known former local broadcaster and newsman David Walker passed away.
Though he stepped up to the "mother" station at KVAL several years ago, those of us in the Bay Area will always remember him as a friend, journalist, television broadcaster, radio voice, local sports broadcaster, philanthropist and a caring member of the community.
He was a great radio voice when I was a student at NBHS, and always a favorite anchor back when our community had daily local television news broadcasts.
Losing Mr. Walker is like another era coming to an end. One of the last of the regional old guard is gone in television broadcasting. And we can never replace him. And we will probably never see news delivered to us in the same way again, particularly on television.
Rest in peace, David. We will miss you.
Nick Richards
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In