The event for rock aficionados and beach lovers sponsored by the Lions Club and known as" Rockin' in Langlois" was a phenomenal success. The number of attendees, the enthusiasm and engagement was extraordinary. More than 50 people attended Geoff Ogle's talk on identification of rocks. All 50 planned lunches were sold out. The rock tumblers were sold out. People were lined up to get the " name" of their mystery rocks. Children had great fun inspecting all the rocks, picking their own agates , stacking rocks, etc. All of this could not have happened without the generous support of the community.
First, our gratitude for our businesses that donated towards our raffle basket: River View Gems and Gifts, Old Soul Studios, Octopus Herbal Garden, Sally Weymouth Photography, K Thomas Myers, G. Ogle, M. Vegar, Vital Current Yoga and Massage Heather Carpenter, Ocean Harvest Tuna ,Dragonfly Farm & Nursery, Nicki's Knick-Knack's ,Wooden Nickel, Floras Creek Coffee Co, Langlois Market, Art by the Sea Gallery, Wild Rivers Wool Factory, Heidi Foss, Inge's Studio, Coastal Crafts, and B & B Farm Supply.
