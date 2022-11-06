I am writing in regards to what Dave Tilton wrote.
Have you ever been on a committee, Dave? If so, you should know that what a committee determines is not necessarily the truth. In the case of the January 6th committee this would definitely be the case.
Saying that Rod Taylor is an insurrectionist is like saying that you, Dave, are a criminal because you live in a town where there are criminals. (I’ve never heard of a town the size of our local towns not having criminals although we all wish it were so.)
I attended a rally against a cause once. Later I found out that we had been manipulated by people with bad intentions. I was outraged. I mention this because I know from personal experience that it can happen to anyone.
Rod Taylor is one of the finest men around. He will achieve much good for our county. Anyone who votes for him will be glad they did.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In