I would like to comment on The World’s May 23rd article authored by David Rupkalvis, ‘Mayor refuses to put Noordhoff on water board committee’. The article printed on the same day that City Council approved my reinstatement to the Water Board budget committee. The World has not printed an update.
Why did the city decide to reinstate me? My theory is that the city changed course after the city attorney received a ‘Demand’ letter from an attorney with the Portland law firm Kell, Alterman & Runstein. The May 18 letter gave a May 26 deadline to reinstate me to the budget committee on which I had served in 2021. I won a Circuit Court lawsuit because council voted to remove me from committee assignments during ‘Other Business’ without adding the matter to the agenda, when I was not at the meeting.
My attorney’s letter said that if I was not reinstated by May 26, a lawsuit for Contempt of Court would be filed without further notice. The City attorney had claimed that the Water Board budget committee was not a city committee, so the 2021 Court Judgment did not apply. My attorney said that argument had no legal merit. His letter included the possible sanctions that the Court could impose for conviction on Contempt of Court, as follows:
(a) Payment of a sum of money sufficient to compensate a party for loss, injury or costs suffered by the party as a result of a contempt of court.
(b) Confinement for as long as the contempt continues, or six months, whichever is the shorter period.
(c) An amount not to exceed $500 or one percent of the defendant’s annual gross income, whichever is greater, for each day the contempt of court continues. The sanction imposed under this paragraph may be imposed as a fine or to compensate a party for the effects of continued contempt.
(d) An order designed to insure compliance with a prior order of the court, including probation.
(e) Payment of all or part of any attorney fees incurred by a party as the result of a contempt of court, and
(f) A sanction other than the sanctions specified in paragraph (a) to (e) of this subsection if the court determines that the sanction would be an effective remedy for the contempt.
If the city had obeyed the Court Order, I would have been reinstated in 2022. However, former Councilor Timm Slater was appointed instead. During a work session review of the next day’s meeting agenda, Mayor Engelke said nothing would be discussed under ‘Other Business’. The following day, she proposed and council confirmed Councilor Slater’s appointment during ‘Other Business’!
Who knew that the plaintiff is responsible for enforcing a Court Order against the defendant?! The city ignored the Court order twice; legal intervention was necessary.
Finally, The World’s article states that the City Finance Director had been appointed to the budget committee. Not so! On April 17th, during Council’s review of the April 18 agenda, I asked what an unspecified “appointment to a board, commission or committee” was doing on the Consent Calendar. Mayor Engelke said that she was going to appoint the Finance Director to the Water board budget committee. The item was scratched before the Council voted to approve the Consent Calendar. It’s in the April 18 minutes. A Council vote to approve the Mayor’s appointment is required; there was never a vote.
