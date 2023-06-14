I would like to comment on The World’s May 23rd article authored by David Rupkalvis, ‘Mayor refuses to put Noordhoff on water board committee’.  The article printed on the same day that City Council approved my reinstatement to the Water Board budget committee.  The World has not printed an update.  

Why did the city decide to reinstate me? My theory is that the city changed course after the city attorney received a ‘Demand’ letter from an attorney with the Portland law firm Kell, Alterman & Runstein. The May 18 letter gave a May 26 deadline to reinstate me to the budget committee on which I had served in 2021. I won a Circuit Court lawsuit because council voted to remove me from committee assignments during ‘Other Business’ without adding the matter to the agenda, when I was not at the meeting.  

