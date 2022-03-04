Bonnie Joyce’s letter to the editor 2/15 makes some points that need to be rebutted.
In the first paragraph, Ms. Joyce assumes my notion for the Elliott is that it’s only good for the cash value it can produce. Wrong. My notion is that the Elliott and other state-managed forestland can and should be managed for multiple use. The Elliott is a tremendous example of a previously well-managed, multiple use forest. There is more timber volume (carbon storage) and mixed-species habitat on the forest now than in any time since the last catastrophic stand-replacement wildfire in 1885. The forest has produced hundreds of millions of dollars for the Common School Fund since the Columbus Day storm in 1962, and not to the detriment of wildlife habitat. Owls, murrelts, salmon and non-endangered species thrive because of adaptive forest practices in place since the early 1970’s. The forest had been sustainably managed and was postured for continued sustainable harvest in perpetuity. Logging came to a halt when the Oregon Attorney General failed in 2014 to defend the publically-driven forest management plan for the Elliott State Forest, not because logging was unsustainable or illegal. This was a political decision not driven by biology or economics or the Oregon Department of Forestry, a contractor, not a policy maker.
I’m not opposed to the Elliott as a research forest managed by anyone, provided the Common School Trust is fully compensated, not $221-million from an out dated appraisal. OSU doesn’t want to own the Elliott itself because it’s labeled ‘damaged goods’, and as the owner, susceptible to continued law suites. Why don’t they study the adjacent Siuslaw National Forest or any of the other National Forest on the west coast? The State Land Board is attempting to peddle-off and decouple the Elliott because it has become an albatross around their neck and they don’t have the political will to perform their constitutional mandate.
When Oregon was admitted to the Union in 1859, the State was ‘given’ two sections out of every 36-section township for the benefit of common schools for primary education. The notion being the state would sell those lands and put the receipts in trust, the Common School Trust Fund. Eighty-one thousand acres of the Elliott are the result of a land trade consummated in 1930 with the US Forest Service for scattered School Trust Lands in eastern Oregon exchanged for the south part of the Siuslaw National Forest. The Land Board’s obligation is to act as Trustee for the Common School Fund, not in their own political best interest. Their obligation is a constitutional mandate made long before 1930.
I wonder: why can’t our politicians understand that conservation is the wise ‘multiple-use’ of natural resources, not giving them away for pennies on the dollar or ham-stringing their management with self-serving policy.
Greg Stone
North Bend
