Should it be a crime to report a crime? As indicated by the imprisonment and torture of Julian Assange, it’s treated as such if the criminals are the masterminds behind this country’s war crimes and out-of-control surveillance syndicate.

Once journalism is officially deemed criminal activity, we might as well kiss our democracy goodbye. Without an informed public, there is no democracy.



0
0
0
1
0



Online Poll

Did you enjoy President Biden's State of the Union Address?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments