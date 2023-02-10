Should it be a crime to report a crime? As indicated by the imprisonment and torture of Julian Assange, it’s treated as such if the criminals are the masterminds behind this country’s war crimes and out-of-control surveillance syndicate.
Once journalism is officially deemed criminal activity, we might as well kiss our democracy goodbye. Without an informed public, there is no democracy.
It seems to me that omitting facts we all need to know, and broadcasting lies, should be a crime. Yet our mainstream corporate media’s pundits spew lies everyday without consequence. These people are not real journalists; they are propagandists posing as journalists. Instead of imprisonment and torture, they receive millions of bucks’ annual compensation, and enjoy lifestyles most of us can only dream of.
Julian Assange is the real deal. He is being tortured for telling us the truth about what those in power have been doing. Not once has he ever been caught reporting anything but the truth. The charges against him are completely bogus. And if he is extradited here from the UK to be tortured to death, we can say goodbye to journalism and what remains of our “democracy."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In