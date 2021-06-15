Thank you to our community.
The numbers are in, and we are happy. Our fundraising campaign began with low expectation. Thanks to the incredible generosity and support of our community, our conservative goals were far exceeded. The Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area recently raised over $50,000 for our foundation.
We provide scholarships to women, education programs ie. "Girls Rock Tool and Trade" and "16 Days of Activism" focused on sexual assault prevention and awareness. "Dress Your Best" is a training for women returning to the work force.
Thank you to our business supporters: Sause Bros., SWOCC, Dr. Groth, HMW CPAs and Associates, Coos Bay Toyota, Margaret Melvin - Attorney at Law, State Farm Agent Renee Frati, Dr. Webster, Southwest Regional Airport and Ticor Title. A special thank you to Jon Barton, Dr. Carter and Deb Reid.
Thank you all again for your generosity.
Lindi Quinn
Zonta Club President
