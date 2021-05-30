The Langlois Lions wish to thanks an entire "village" of people and businesses that helped make our recent open-air Mary Hildebrand Memorial Plant Sale an overwhelming success. This was our first major fundraiser since 2019 and has enabled us to continue to fund our charitable programs.
Sales were very brisk, especially the first day, and plants seemed to literally fly off the tables. So many people including both locals and tourists seemed to be so happy to be out and about, enjoying the beautiful southern Oregon Coast and getting a bonanza of plants or, maybe, just that one special one.
We so appreciate the following for their support: volunteer workers: Catherine Kadlubowski, Russ Talbert, Jo Rieber and Cynthia Kovind and the many community donors: Nancy Stokes, Cherryl Miles, Craig Will who is starting up a new nursery down at Arizona Beach and others who remain anonymous. The businesses include: Valley Flora, 101 Plants and Things, B & B Farm Supply, Dragonfly Farm and Nursery, Stillwater Natives Nursery, Old Soul Studios, Raincoast Arts, Copper Goose, Wild Woods Gypsy Farm Stand and Gift Shop, Nicki's Knick Knacks, and Wild Coast Pottery.
In closing, a few quotes that illustrate what a love of gardening means to people especially at this time:
"There are no happier folks than plant lovers and none more generous than those who garden.” — Ernest Wilson “
“Gardening is cheaper than therapy – and you get tomatoes" - anonymous
“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” — Audrey Hepburn
Deanna McDermott
Secretary
Langlois Lions club
