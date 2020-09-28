Please join me in voting Dick Anderson for Oregon Senate.
We on the Oregon Coast are too often an afterthought when it comes to statewide decisions made in Salem. From the hard work that I've seen from him as mayor of Lincoln City, I know that Dick Anderson will make sure we are not forgotten. He knows the value of our coast to Oregon and beyond.
Dick Anderson is knowledgeable, experienced, compassionate and he knows the difference between listening and hearing. Let's send Dick Anderson to the Oregon Senate to work for us all in Oregon's coastal communities.
Patsy Williamson McLean
Lincoln City
