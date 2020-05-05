Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The North Bend city council is using bullying tactics by the threat of service reductions. I have respect and gratitude for the police and our fire departments, but feel they are being used as a cover-up for the council's financial ineptitude.

When my water bill showed an increase to $15.00 for public safety, I was surprised. When that doubled to $30.00, after we voted against such a rate increase, I was mad. Our votes were ignored.

Let's remind the council that we should not be ignored. We voted and will again.

Please vote "Yes" on Measures 6-176 and 6-177.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments