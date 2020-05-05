The North Bend city council is using bullying tactics by the threat of service reductions. I have respect and gratitude for the police and our fire departments, but feel they are being used as a cover-up for the council's financial ineptitude.
When my water bill showed an increase to $15.00 for public safety, I was surprised. When that doubled to $30.00, after we voted against such a rate increase, I was mad. Our votes were ignored.
Let's remind the council that we should not be ignored. We voted and will again.
Please vote "Yes" on Measures 6-176 and 6-177.
