In what seems to be an abundance of bad news recently, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued an approval for the Jordan Cove Export Terminal, then, even more recently, the FERC denied the request for a rehearing. This is frustrating for the communities in Southern Oregon who have been fighting this project for some time. Last November, many of us opposed to the project rallied Kate Brown to stop the project, or at least promise us that she would take a stand if the FERC approved.
It seems like she’s starting to stand up to this project now that the FERC issued the approval. Our pressure on politicians to stand against this project seems to be prevailing as Gov. Brown, Senators Wyden and Merkley, as well as Congressman DeFazio have all announced some sort of opposition to the project. We still need to be vigilant though, and make sure they maintain their opposition. For us, it’s a bit more difficult to show our opposition to the project now that Covid-19 has made gatherings nearly impossible.
That is why it is especially cruel of the FERC to have issued the approval and denied a rehearing during a time when neither side can gather to share their opinions. Though we still have the internet, we still have phones, and we CAN still show opposition to this project as well as support for renewable, sustainable resources and energy.
The FERC is going to be taken to court over the denial of a rehearing. Our opposition to this project has been going on for several years, longer than either side may have predicted, and our activism and organization against this project has been working and will continue. Permits have been denied, politicians have stood up, Jordan Cove’s CB office closed, and now they’re going to court. Jordan Cove has put an ad into the Oregonian enticing our communities into this project, but they are no match for the opposition in those communities. Let’s keep up the pressure!
Cameron Langley
Coos Bay
