Where are the FACTS supporting the case that the LNG terminal will be harmful to our environment in the long run? I have probably read hundreds of letters like the recent one from Bonnie Joyce decrying the “promotion” of fossil fuels in general and destroying our local habitat all for the purpose of making a foreign corporation wealthy at our expense, totally ignoring any benefits derived therefrom. If it is someone’s opinion, they should say so and not represent it to be fact unless they can substantiate a factual basis for their remarks.
There seems to be a presumption that once harmed, the environment will never recover. That’s a bit like saying if you cut your finger, it will never heal. Will the LNG terminal and pipeline cause some disruption to our environment? Of course, it will. Will our environment heal itself in time? Of course it will (a relatively short time, I’ll add). Why can I say that with confidence? Because most of what the project will be doing, we have been doing for at least a century and a half and it has always healed, just like ripping the blackberries out of your garden, in a year or two they are back. So it is with dredging, which we have been doing for a long time. So it is with land clearing with clear cuts and fire breaks, which we have been doing for a long time. And guess what, we are still here, and we still live in a beautiful place with clean air and clean water.
Surely we all agree that we must eventually wean ourselves from fossil fuels. But no matter how you slice it, it is going to take decades. The infrastructure is simply not in place to make an abrupt switch. Meanwhile, it only seems logical to burn the cleanest of the “bad" fuels possible and quit burning the “really bad” fuels quickly. Then, as government and industry continue to work on the technology to transition to “clean” fuel, we simply phase one out in favor of the other.
Idealistically fixating on the total, immediate and absolute elimination of fossil fuels demonstrates a lack of realistic thinking or pragmatic problem-solving ability. It also fixes nothing. Let’s work toward something, not against everything.
Jon Barton
Coos Bay