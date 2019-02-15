The Jordan Cove project is an opening chapter, but the book itself is the long-term business that Pembina is building in Southern Oregon. While other businesses are closing their doors in our region, Pembina is one of the few companies opening up — not just one, but two offices in Klamath and Coos Bay.
How long have we waited for businesses to make their home in Southern Oregon? Once big lumber left, there’s been a vacuum of medium to large businesses in our area. We’ve all felt it. Although we have small businesses, they are struggling as well. And several have given up and left because they couldn’t support their family and their kids couldn’t get jobs. I can’t say I blame them — they won’t stay without jobs and a growing local economy.
Now we’ve got a company already building offices in our community, before the state has even made its decision on permitting. If we let them stay, they’ll hire thousands of local Oregonians to build the project and hundreds to help run it. The money made by those employees will be spent in our restaurants and shops, and the people running those restaurants and shops will be able to hire even more local residents needing a living wage.
A long-term business making local hires is exactly what we need in Southern Oregon. I’m tired of waiting. Let’s welcome Pembina, its investment and its jobs.
David Kelly
North Bend