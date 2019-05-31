Kate Smith spoke about tolerance. What do I think? She was so right.
Centuries have passed and things are not getting better but I think they're getting worse. I believe it is time to stop the hate, prejudices and religious bigotry.
We all live on one planet called Earth with very little land mass. It is time we get along with one another.
All nationalities have to come together in peace and harmony so the world will be a better place for all humanity.
That all men are created equal.
We must stop looking at skin color and replace it with love and understanding.
Once you have accomplished this, so much good will come of it.
Tolerance is very difficult but it can be done.
Hatred will lead to war; our future could be grim.
For our own nation could self-destruct by racial hatred.
Hate could lead to this: Rioting, shootings, great cities burning, death and so much more. The total destruction of our country.
Can we prevent this from coming true?
Is it possible to change?
I believe so, simply by changing for the better, by learning to understand and tolerate each other.
For let's make the world a better place.
Diana Johnson
Powers