Caddy McKeown is one of "THE good guys!" Let's keep her working for District 9 and the state of Oregon.
Caddy was born, raised, and has lived in Oregon all of her life. She is not going anywhere. She is one of us. Caddy can and has worked across party lines in order to what is best for her constituents in District 9 and our state.
Caddy now had enough experience and seniority to be chose to head important committees, and to influence decisions important to all of us on the south coast. Improvements on Highway 38, and speeding up replacement of the Scottsburg Bridge are examples of this.
Caddy is doing her best to bring back jobs to the hard workers of our area who have been put out of work due to economic changes.
Caddy is ethical. She runs on a platform of what she has accomplished, and has definite plans for further positive improvements for District 9.
Caddy has experience, seniority, integrity, and genuine concern for all of us.
Please join me in voting for Caddy McKeown, our "Good Gal" in the House of Representatives!
Sally Prouty
North Bend