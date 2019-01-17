As a wise father-knows-best, Dick Leshley informs us that for years he was undecided about Jordan Cove, and only became a supporter when “... it was proven to my satisfaction that the project was safe.”
And from his fatherly throne, he urges LNG opponents to quit their fear-mongering and discuss the terminal “calmly with science as our guide.” Because we “frighten the poorly informed.”
Hey, I’m all for science, and for informing the “poorly informed.” So let me quote the Oregon State University scientists who in 2012 set the odds of Coos Bay being hit by a major earthquake/tsunami so high, it’s virtually certain to occur during Jordan Cove’s lifespan.
When asked about Jordan Cove, those scientists, including lead-seismologist Chris Goldfinger, said they could not recommend it. Goldfinger was in Japan during their big quake, and was skeptical of Jordan Cove’s engineers: “I’ve seen a lot of very well-engineered stuff destroyed as if it were LEGOS.”
Goldfinger was being diplomatic; retired public employees can be more outspoken. One such, OSU oceanographer Charles Miller, calls building Jordan Cove here “profoundly unwise.” He even describes it as “madness.”
More science applicable to Jordan Cove can be found in reports written for government agencies, by LNG fire experts.
According to GAO 07-316, a report for the US Department of Energy, and to separate reports by LNG fire experts Jerry Havens and James Venart, a natural gas fire burns 10 to 15 times hotter than a petroleum fire. Consider that as LNG, natural gas’s volume is reduced 600 times, and you may grasp that when LNG is spilled on water it can turn into the biggest, baddest gas fire this area has ever seen. A spill could occur for several causes, but human error, terrorism and tsunamis are the most likely.
And neither scientists nor Coast Guard experts know how to protect an LNG tanker during a tsunami. One Coastie lamely explained that there are “no real regulations.” That’s like a cop sending a drunk driver on his way, because he forgot his ticket book.
Now the LNG industry’s own safety committee, SIGTTO, insists that terminals and ships must be sited according to fail-safe back-up regulations, like adequate distances from populations, because spills will occur no matter what. But they are being ignored by Jordan Cove, which chose to follow OIL-INDUSTRY REGULATIONS, and to spend its money on mass-mailings of jumbo-sized Hallmark cards instead.
Wim de Vriend
Coos Bay