I write letters to the editor fairly often exhorting readers to think rationally, examine facts and draw their conclusions therefrom.
So let me give you a fact to ponder. A couple days ago I made my routine visit to the post office to get my mail. As usual, half or more was junk. My habit is to go through the day's mail and discard the junk (I figure if the post office brought it, then the post office should take it away) and take home the rest. This particular day, I received a new credit card along with the usual fist full of irrelevant information that nobody every reads. The latter gets tossed immediately. This time, inadvertently, the credit card went with it. Naturally, as soon as I recognized my error I notified the issuing bank and requested a new card, certain the original one was gone forever. Guess what showed up in my box today?
I have no idea whether a postal employee or some other citizen found it but I am immensely appreciative, not because the card had any particular value to me, but because of the tacit reminder there is still a lot of goodness in this polarized world of ours. I couldn't help wondering if this could happen in the big city. So, many thanks to the person who found and returned the card, reaffirming my belief that there are still a lot of good folks in our town. Is this a great community or what.
Jon Barton
Coos Bay