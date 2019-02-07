Firebreaks and earthquakes.
I have been paying close attention to comments made during DSL's public comment hearing in Coos Bay. Let me say, first and foremost, I respect all for having the courage to testify publicly on a matter so divisive in our county. As a project supporter, though, I feel it’s my obligation as a member of the Coos County community to clarify some of the misunderstandings about the project’s safety.
Firstly — earthquakes. Over the past 170 years, the Coos Bay Area has experienced relatively low seismic activity. That said, we all know that anything can happen; Pembina knows this too, so they have planned that the LNG terminal would be built to withstand a major offshore earthquake and the tsunami waves that would follow. How will they do it? High-grade steel pipelines with automated and manual shut-off systems.
Secondly — wildfires. Not only will the pipeline be able to withstand earthquakes, but I am told by first responders and others that the right of way will also act as a natural fire break. For those wondering, the pipeline will be insulated from wildfires due to it being buried at least three feet below the ground. We live in the Pacific Northwest and many of us have experienced the wrath of unbridled wildfires. Wouldn’t it be nice for the men and women in uniform to be supported with a solution against natural disasters that are likely to happen in our region
Tom Burdett
North Bend