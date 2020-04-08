I share the concerns of other North Bend residents regarding the proposed logging of many mature trees in Simpson Park.
A few of the marked trees are not healthy, and it would be beneficial to cut them. However, the majority of them are incredibly strong specimens, most of which were planted by L. J. Simpson and left as a legacy for the citizens of North Bend when he deeded the property to the city in 1915. These include five huge 100+ year-old redwoods and three Monterrey cypress, six Douglas firs, two big leaf maples, all of similar age as the redwoods.
A few of these trees need care and would benefit from the trimming of dead branches, but they are all beautiful, sturdy specimens, and without them, Simpson Park would be profoundly changed. Because trees need care is not a valid reason for cutting them down.
Another reason given is the plan for a parking lot at the south end of the park. There is plenty of available space for parking without taking all of the trees along Union Avenue. Some of those trees that were planted too close to larger ones are not prospering and could be cut for the benefit of all, but please leave the majestic redwoods, firs, and others for the benefit of all North Bend residents.
There was a song back in the 70's with the lyrics, "They paved paradise and put up a parking lot." North Bend should not follow suit.
Natalie Ranker
North Bend
