Police and fire work are the most difficult public service jobs. As a former teacher I never had to face an adversary with a gun who wanted to kill me. I never had to climb on a roof that was burning under my feet.
I think we have been well served by the city police and fire departments over the 50 years I’ve lived in Coos Bay. I’ve known several police officers, fewer firemen, but all have been most professional and competent.
It started, I think, with Police Chief Rollie Pean many years ago. Rollie, as everyone called him, was low key and modest. He was not a bravura chief, and he set a tone of quiet competence in CB police officers that I still detect today. No flash, just do the job and do it well.
In contrast, Tony Zarbano came up from California, also many years ago, to be Police Chief of North Bend and then Coos County Sheriff. He was an in-your-face cop, as we have seen in Minneapolis and other cities.
It got to the point that there were bumper stickers on old VW buses that said “Czarbano.” The buses were harassed regularly by county sheriffs.
Coos Bay has been both lucky and well served by their police chiefs. The fact that I can’t rattle off names tells me that most have been low key, too, like Rollie Pean.
It is the same for the CB Fire Department. It has served us well. I know for sure that I live exactly three minutes away from the Fire Department's EMT crew. Twice they have come to assist me. Thanks.
It should also be known that our police officers have faced life-threatening situations. After one officer, a former student, was forced to shoot a man in Empire, he was most distraught over the situation. He was placed on immediate administrative leave until all the facts were known, and his action was declared necessary, though unfortunate.
Such situations, however, have been rare in Coos Bay. It is to the credit of our city police department that most situations they have faced have been resolved reasonably.
I’m sure local city councils have already started assessing how to make our police and fire departments better after the screw-ups in Minneapolis. Right now, though, we have been fortunate with the police and fire departments we have.
Ralph Mohr
Coos Bay
