Kudos on your superb pull-out section "Remembering the Fallen" on Memorial Day. As a fourth-generation newspaperman (my great-grandfather helped found the Oregon Journal/Oregonian) and former magazine editor, I was both impressed and deeply moved by your editorial choice to print this remembrance.
As the son of an Oregon WWII veteran (32 missions in a B-17) and a homeowner in Bandon for 30 years, I was especially struck by the obituaries of USAAF airmen and those soldiers and sailors who grew up in Bandon. But, truthfully, every one of the stories could have been the seeds of a novel: the dreams of youth, joining a noble cause, acts of bravery, a tragic early death, and the devastating grief of the families left behind. And the places: Okinawa, the Battle of the Bulge, Iwo Jima, Guadalcanal ....
So Bravo to The World! You deserve every award you receive for this. And I hope it becomes a template for newspapers around the country.
Michael S. Malone
Sunnyvale, California
