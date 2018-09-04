Given a FERC Final Order regarding Jordan Cove is expected in November 2019, it is good that Wim DeVriend has reminded us that local citizens who don’t stand to lose their property to eminent domain enabled a foreign corporation to interfere in a local election that would have protected landowners threatened by the project. Unfortunately, DeVriend continues to mischaracterize the Coos County Right to a Sustainable Energy Future ordinance as providing “civil liberties for trees.” This is simply false. Acknowledging ecosystems have the right to thrive, flourish and naturally evolve is a necessary recognition of our symbiotic relationship with nature and critical to developing a sustainable economy.
DeVriend is right, leaders of the local anti-LNG group opposed the ordinance, but these same people also spread a rumor that I was personally “bought off” by Jordan Cove LNG so I wouldn’t hold their opinion in too high esteem. While many opponents of the LNG terminal have thrown all their eggs into the regulatory basket many communities across the country are thinking out of the box in order to stop harmful, non-sustainable development just like Jordan Cove. Lincoln County has successfully stopped poisonous aerial spraying since their community bill of rights ordinance passed in May 2017.
FERC is in the business of granting permits, not denying them and the agency is funded by the very industry it is supposed to be regulating. Statistical evidence says Jordan Cove will receive its long-fought permit next year. The question then becomes what are we willing to do to stop this albatross when all else has failed? Contact cooscommons@gmail.com for more information about community rights.
Mary Geddry
Coquille