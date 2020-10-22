In late 2018 I was a legislative aide for Kim Thatcher, I often relay that I simply, "wouldn't be where I am today" if it weren't for her and her grace as a public servant and a leader. Kim and many voters understand that there are huge gaps we need to fulfill after Secretary Richardson's passing; knowing Kim on a personal level I can assure you that the scathing reviews of the foster care system along with their extreme lack of resources both financially and for social workers — will be met with solutions under a Secretary Thatcher.
Kim has for years respected the audits process via her experience on the audits committee, she knows that the office itself is sacrosanct — unlike her opponent who has spent much of her campaign tweeting about the President, attacking Kim and doing everything in her power to make one of the most non-partisan offices in Oregon into a political spectacle. Do not forget that Oregon's first ever public records advocate Ginger McCall had resigned quickly after realizing that our Governor's staff had pressured her to align with Governor Brown on matters of public records, an event that Kim Thatcher was first to point out in session.
I ask that you the voter, take caution before voting in this race; as every state government in this country deserves at minimum, some decent checks and balances.
Andrew Yoxall
Lake Oswego
