This year our Coos Bay boys bowling team worked tirelessly to achieve excellence and now has accomplished incredible success making it to the nationals in Cincinnati, however they may face an insurmountable competitive advantage, because of our continued lack of governorship. We have a facility ready to open safely where our own Mark Mattecheck owner of North Bend lanes helped write the State of Oregon’s plan for bowling allies to reopen. Until recently Bowling allies were part of Phase 1 of the Governor’s reopening plan. It includes closing half of our lanes and thorough cleaning protocols for all touch points amongst other protocols and operating standards. Our Nation is no longer ground to a halt and were ready for a new plan one that’s governed by common sense not exploitation.
Community health is of course important to us all, but what sense does it make to pick almost every other small business over bowling allies and movie theaters?
Give us clear guidelines and let us keep or community physically and financially strong! Give the kids a shot to Achieve national greatness and all of our small business a chance to survive. Stop picking the winners and losers in our state, instead set some guidelines that we can work towards!
Thank you to the leaders in our community that have devoted time, money and resources to keep the kids' dream alive.
John Newsum
Coos County
